7 vehicles destroyed in separate General Santos arson attacks

Col. Nicomedes Olaivar, General Santos City police director, inspects one of the three vehicles arsonists tried, but failed to burn.

COTABATO CITY — Men on motorcycles set on fire seven high-end vehicles parked along different thoroughfares in the supposedly peaceful General Santos City on Thursday night.

Col. Nicomedes Olaivar, General Santos City police director, told reporters Friday that investigators and barangay officials are trying to put closure on what is for city officials a strange incident.

Olaivar said that there is a possibility that the culprits in the arson attacks have a message to local authorities, something police investigators and intelligence agents are now trying to determine with the help of military units in the city.

There were attempts to burn three other vehicles parked in other spots too, but villagers managed to douse off the flames promptly, preventing destruction.

The city government of General Santos City had assured the local police of its support in trying to identify the people behind the arson attacks.