^

Nation

2 recyclable scraps traders dead in Sultan Kudarat ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 2:26pm
2 recyclable scraps traders dead in Sultan Kudarat ambush

COTABATO CITY — Suspected extortionists killed two traders of recyclable scrap metal, plastic wares and home fixtures in an attack on Thursday afternoon in the seaside Palimbang town in Sultan Kudarat.

In separate statements Friday, the Palimbang Municipal Police Station and the Army’s 603rd Infantry Brigade confirmed the incident that left Eduardo Cabucos Jr. and Ricky Gaso dead.

Citing a report from the Palimbang MPS, Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said that Cabucos and Gaso, both residents of Kiamba town in Sarangani, were together in tricycle when they were attacked by gunmen positioned along a stretch of the highway in Barangay Baliango.

Villagers and traditional community elders had relayed to reporters that there is possibility that extortionists were behind the fatal ambush of Cabucos and Gaso for having refused to give money to a local gang that tried to extort from them early on.

Intelligence agents of the 603rd Infantry Brigade and investigators in the Palimbang MPS are cooperating in identifying the culprits behind the atrocity.

vuukle comment

PALIMBANG

SULTAN KUDARAT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-SC spokesman clarifies role in surgeon&rsquo;s conviction

Ex-SC spokesman clarifies role in surgeon’s conviction

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
Former Supreme Court spokesman Theodore Te yesterday clarified that while he initially worked on the case of orthopedic surgeon...
Nation
fbtw
Broadcaster&rsquo;s slay: Suspects face murder, theft raps

Broadcaster’s slay: Suspects face murder, theft raps

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Charges of murder and theft have been filed before the Misamis Occidental provincial prosecutor’s office in connection...
Nation
fbtw
DILG transfers 10 &lsquo;embo&rsquo; b&rsquo;gays to Taguig office

DILG transfers 10 ‘embo’ b’gays to Taguig office

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered the transfer of the jurisdiction of 10 “embo”...
Nation
fbtw
Para&ntilde;aque offers 1,686 overseas jobs

Parañaque offers 1,686 overseas jobs

By Nillicent Bautista | 16 hours ago
A total of 1,686 job vacancies abroad are up for grabs during the mini job fair of the Parañaque City government ...
Nation
fbtw
Taal&rsquo;s sulfur dioxide emission hits new record high

Taal’s sulfur dioxide emission hits new record high

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Sulfur dioxide emission from Taal Volcano reached another record high yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maynilad resolves yellowish water supply

Maynilad resolves yellowish water supply

By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
Maynilad Water Services Inc. has adjusted the chemical dosages in its treatment plants after several customers complained...
Nation
fbtw
Heavy rain floods Davao; classes suspended

Heavy rain floods Davao; classes suspended

By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
Heavy rainfall since Wednesday night has caused widespread flooding in this city.
Nation
fbtw
New Zamboanga del Sur barangay captain slain

New Zamboanga del Sur barangay captain slain

By Roel Pareño | 16 hours ago
Another newly elected barangay chairman has been killed, this time in Pagadian City in Zamboanga del Sur.
Nation
fbtw
Angat water level seen to reach normal high

Angat water level seen to reach normal high

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The water level in Angat Dam is expected to reach its normal high of 212 meters despite the threat of El Niño, according...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with