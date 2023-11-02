^

Nation

Wanted ranking NPA leader arrested in Surigao del Sur

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 12:38pm
Wanted ranking NPA leader arrested in Surigao del Sur
Map of Surigao del Sur
Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY — The police on Wednesday nabbed a ranking leader of the New People’s Army in Surigao del Sur long wanted for high-profile criminal cases pending in different courts.

The 57-year-old Cristitoto Tejero, a senior commander in the NPA's self-styled and now moribund Guerilla Front 19-Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee, is now locked in a police detention facility in Surigao del Sur.

Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft, director of the Police Regional Office-13, told reporters on Thursday that Tejero was cornered by policemen in his hideout in Barangay Buhisan in San Agustin, Surigao del Sur with the help of vigilant informants, among them barangay leaders and municipal officials.

Tejero yielded peacefully when he was shown copies of warrants for his arrest. One of the warrants of arrest came from the Regional Trial Court Branch 27 in Tandag City, where he was charged with murder for allegedly having killed an unarmed, off-duty soldier in Barangay Bolhoon in San Miguel, Surigao del Sur on March 14 last year.

Local executives in Surigao del Sur said Thursday that Tejero was also implicated in armed robbery, extortion and multiple murder in hinterland barangays in the province that were once NPA bastions, now “peace zones” totally free from communist terrorists, driven out in recent months via joint peacebuilding programs of the PRO-13, the local communities and indigenous tribespeople and the military's Eastern Mindanao Command.

Kraft said the RTC Branch 27 in Tandag City has not recommended any bail for Tejero's temporary release from government custody. 

He shall remain incarcerated until the court has fully litigated the criminal cases against him, according to Kraft.

vuukle comment

NPA

SURIGAO DEL SUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Barangay chairman, 2 cohorts in deadly Basilan ambush surrender

Barangay chairman, 2 cohorts in deadly Basilan ambush surrender

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
A barangay chairman and his two accomplices in the gun attack on Monday night in Lamitan City, Basilan that left two elders...
Nation
fbtw
Palace declares local holidays

Palace declares local holidays

By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
Malacañang has declared holidays in various localities of the country to allow residents to participate in the celebration...
Nation
fbtw
Fire hit polling sites in Maguindanao del Sur&rsquo;s capital town

Fire hit polling sites in Maguindanao del Sur’s capital town

By John Unson | 21 hours ago
A mysterious fire damaged two classrooms in an elementary school campus in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur after Monday’s...
Nation
fbtw
Belmonte to BSKE winners: Serve the people

Belmonte to BSKE winners: Serve the people

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Tuesday night urged winners of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to reciprocate...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Enough water for Metro Manila as Angat rehab starts&rsquo;

‘Enough water for Metro Manila as Angat rehab starts’

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The water supply in Metro Manila and nearby provinces will not be affected by the 61-day rehabilitation of the Angat hydroelectric...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Man held for brandishing gun

Man held for brandishing gun

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
A man was arrested in Valenzuela City on Tuesday for allegedly brandishing a firearm in a public place.
Nation
fbtw
Fugitive wanted for statutory rape falls

Fugitive wanted for statutory rape falls

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The second most wanted fugitive in Quezon City was arrested on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

Coin toss breaks tie in SK chair race

By Ric Sapnu | 14 hours ago
A coin toss decided the winner as Sangguniang Kabataan chairman in two barangays in Aurora and Zambales.
Nation
fbtw
Cotabato barangay council winner slain

Cotabato barangay council winner slain

By John Unson | 14 hours ago
A newly elected barangay councilman in Midsayap town in Cotabato was shot dead yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
No votes win in Bulacan plebiscite

No votes win in Bulacan plebiscite

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Residents of Bulacan voted against the conversion of San Jose del Monte into a highly urbanized city during a plebiscite held...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with