Belmonte wants cop who stopped traffic reinstated

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
October 11, 2023 | 12:00am
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on August 2, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Monday night urged the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) to reinstate the police officer who was relieved for stopping traffic along Commonwealth Avenue.

Executive Master Sergeant Verdo Pantollano was relieved from his post after he was seen in a video, which went viral on social media, stopping traffic for a VIP or very important person.

It was claimed in the video that the VIP was Vice President Sara Duterte, but her office issued a denial. QCPD chief Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan apologized to the Vice President and announced the relief of Pantollano.

Belmonte said she asked Maranan to reinstate Pantollano after Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) acting Chairman Romando Artes issued a statement saying that giving courtesy to VIPs using public roads is normal.

She noted that the MMDA has not relieved any of the personnel involved in the viral incident.

The local government statement noted that the mayor did not react first on the matter “because she was under the impression (that Pantollano) had committed a wrongdoing by stopping traffic.”

“Following the clarification made by Chairman Artes, I feel that an injustice was committed and must be rectified, regardless of who the VIP was. The (policeman) must be reinstated as he was just doing his job,” Belmonte said.

The identity of the VIP involved in the traffic stoppage along Commonwealth Avenue remains unclear.

Netizens have reacted negatively to Artes’ statement, with many recalling the “no wang-wang” policy of former president Benigno Aquino III.

