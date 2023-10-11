^

Nation

3 winning lotto tickets bought from Bulacan outlet

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
October 11, 2023 | 12:00am
A lotto cashier serves bettors at a Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) outlet in Quezon City on September 28, 2023.
STAR / Cesar Ramirez

MANILA, Philippines — Three lotto tickets bought from one lotto outlet in Malolos, Bulacan bore the winning six-digit combination for the Mega Lotto 6/45 on Monday night, meaning the draw’s P81 million jackpot will be shared three ways.

“It’s weird, but that is what was shown by our system,” Mel Robles, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager and vice chairman of the board, told The STAR in a phone interview.

“This is a game of chance. There are no hard and fast rules; only chance rules,” he added.

Monday night’s Mega Lotto 6/45 draw had the winning combination 34-41-11-01-10-07 and carried a jackpot of P81,039,037.20.

The PCSO’s Philippine Lottery System (PLS) showed all three winners from Monday night’s draw placed their bets at a lotto outlet along McArthur Highway in Malolos.

Robles said the three-way win should not be a surprise: on Oct. 1, 2022, 433 bettors shared a jackpot of P236 million after they all bet on the winning combination 9-18-27-36-45-54 or multiples of nine.

“There are those who bet on 1-2-3-4-5-6, there are those who bet on 2-4-6-8-10-12. There are many such kinds of combination guesses. It’s really different strokes for different folks,” Robles said.

The PLS showed that each of the three jackpot winners stands to claim P27,013,012.40, minus the 20-percent Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law tax.

Forty-one bettors who guessed all but one of the six-digit winning combination each won P32,000.

The Mega Lotto 6/45 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

