Don’t stop trying to quit, smokers told

MANILA, Philippines — Don’t stop trying to quit smoking, a lung expert advised smokers who have long been wanting to kick the habit.

Dr. Maria Lowella de Leon of the Philippine College of Chest Physicians said smoking is a habit that can turn into a disease requiring medical intervention.

“Smokers should not be condemned,” she reminded the public, stressing that there are cessation clinics and doctors who can help smokers who want to stop.

De Leon said there are doctors who are trained and will encourage smokers to stop smoking and provide counseling if necessary.

She advised smokers not to abruptly quit, warning that they could rebound.

“If you return to smoking, try and try (to quit) until you succeed,” the lung specialist said.

Through the help of doctors or a support system, De Leon said, a smoker can stop smoking for good.

She also reminded health workers to always welcome smokers and listen to those who will try again to quit smoking.

According to De Leon, smokers have a 200 to 400 percent chance of suffering a heart attack compared to non-smokers.

Aside from heart attacks, De Leon said, smoking can also lead to other respiratory diseases and cancer. She noted that diseases that are on the list of top causes of mortality and morbidity among Filipinos are smoking-related.

De Leon said it is never too late to stop smoking, and smokers could reduce the health risks if they quit.