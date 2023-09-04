^

Nation

Don’t stop trying to quit, smokers told

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
September 4, 2023 | 12:00am
Donâ��t stop trying to quit, smokers told
“Smokers should not be condemned,” she reminded the public, stressing that there are cessation clinics and doctors who can help smokers who want to stop.
Philstar.com / File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Don’t stop trying to quit smoking, a lung expert advised smokers who have long been wanting to kick the habit.

Dr. Maria Lowella de Leon of the Philippine College of Chest Physicians said smoking is a habit that can turn into a disease requiring medical intervention.

“Smokers should not be condemned,” she reminded the public, stressing that there are cessation clinics and doctors who can help smokers who want to stop.

De Leon said there are doctors who are trained and will encourage smokers to stop smoking and provide counseling if necessary.

She advised smokers not to abruptly quit, warning that they could rebound.

“If you return to smoking, try and try (to quit) until you succeed,” the lung specialist said.

Through the help of doctors or a support system, De Leon said, a smoker can stop smoking for good.

She also reminded health workers to always welcome smokers and listen to those who will try again to quit smoking.

According to De Leon, smokers have a 200 to 400 percent chance of suffering a heart attack compared to non-smokers.

Aside from heart attacks, De Leon said, smoking can also lead to other respiratory diseases and cancer. She noted that diseases that are on the list of top causes of mortality and morbidity among Filipinos are smoking-related.

De Leon said it is never too late to stop smoking, and smokers could reduce the health risks if they quit.

vuukle comment

SMOKE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MNLF commemorates 27th year of peace deal with government

MNLF commemorates 27th year of peace deal with government

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Members of the Moro National Liberation Front on Saturday commemorated the 27th anniversary of their truce with Malacañang...
Nation
fbtw

PNP’s chief publicist is new Quezon City Police District head

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
The chief publicist of the Philippine National Police is the new commander of the Quezon City Police District.
Nation
fbtw
Belmonte orders strict inspection of businesses in residential areas

Belmonte orders strict inspection of businesses in residential areas

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has ordered relevant local government offices to conduct a strict inspection of businesses...
Nation
fbtw
Goring, habagat agriculture damage soars to P900 million

Goring, habagat agriculture damage soars to P900 million

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Damage to agriculture due to the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by Typhoon Goring has jumped to nearly P900 milli...
Nation
fbtw
Makati road rage rider faces raps over fake IDs

Makati road rage rider faces raps over fake IDs

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The motorcycle rider in the road rage viral video in Makati City is facing more charges for presenting fake identification...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

MMDA to enforce traffic scheme around LSGH

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will implement a temporary traffic scheme around La Salle Greenhills in Mandaluyong starting today.
Nation
fbtw

More rain expected in next 3 days – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Rainfall in Luzon will persist until tomorrow amid the continued effects of Typhoon Hanna and the enhanced southwest monsoon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Admin...
Nation
fbtw

Seawater enters vessel beached off Mindoro

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
A cargo vessel that has run aground in the waters off Occidental Mindoro is reportedly unable to leave its position as it may sink once it sails into a deeper portion of the sea, the Philippine Coast Guard reported...
Nation
fbtw

Militiaman nabbed for guns, ammunition

By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
A member of the Army’s CAFGU Active Auxiliary was arrested for keeping loose firearms, during a search operation conducted by the police in R.T Lim town, Zamboanga Sibugay on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw

Worker dies, 2 injured in Pangasinan road mishap

By Cesar Ramirez | 1 hour ago
A construction worker died while two others were injured in a collision involving a motorcycle and a tricycle in this town on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with