Rob suspect slain in ‘shootout’

John Unson - The Philippine Star
August 21, 2023 | 12:00am
Footage from a closed-circuit television camera shows the suspects robbing a phone store in General Santos City.
GENERAL SANTOS CITY , Philippines — A suspected leader of a robbery group was killed in an alleged shootout with police officers in this city on Saturday.

Alfie Alferes reportedly drew his gun and fired at a team of police officers tasked to arrest him and search his alleged hideout in Barangay Fatima at around 6 p.m.

Alferes was reportedly one of two men who robbed phone store Coco Gadget Hub in Barangay City Heights on Aug. 9, according to Col. Nicomedes Olaivar Jr., chief of the General Santos City police.

The suspects reportedly carted away several mobile phones and other electronic devices.

Local officials said Alferes was one of the leaders of the Faisal robbery group, which is known for the series of heists that occurred in this city and in the nearby province of Sarangani.

Police said several empty boxes of phones, chargers and two brand new smartphones were recovered from Alferes’ room.

Employees of the Coco Gadget Hub said the phones were among the items that the suspect and his companion reportedly took from their store.

