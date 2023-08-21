^

Nation

Worker gunned down

Ed Amoroso - The Philippine Star
August 21, 2023 | 12:00am
Worker gunned down
CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna , Philippines — A worker was killed while his companion was wounded in an attack in Magallanes, Cavite on Saturday night.

Alvin Cabarles, 26, died at the scene of the incident, while his friend, Erwin Dizon, 51, was rushed to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, according to Capt. Julius Marquez, Magallanes police chief.

Probers expressed belief that Dizon was the target of the attack.

The victims were having a drinking session with their co-workers when an unidentified assailant shot them in Barangay Medina at around 9 p.m.

Police have yet to determine the motive for the attack.

