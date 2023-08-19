^

Group to MRT-3 management: Extend services until midnight

James Relativo - Philstar.com
August 19, 2023 | 4:49pm
A photo of the MRT-3 during its nighttime maintenance
Released / Department of Transportation

MANILA, Philippines — A commuter's group is calling on authorities to consider extending the operations of the Metro Rail Transit System-Line 3 (MRT-3) until 12 a.m., stressing the public's transportation needs amid the rise in Philippine population.

On Saturday, Rodolfo "Ka RJ" Javellana Jr., the president of the United Filipino Consumers and Commuters, responded to the MRT-3 management's claim of the infeasibility of 24/7 services due to maintenance requirements.

"We need a security in our transportation service. This is what we call the MRT or LRT. I think it's possible to do repairs for two to four hours for the safety of our commuters," said Javellana on Radyo 630 in Filipino, Saturday.

"That's what we are  asking for, not 24 hours so that there would still be time to fix things that need to be double check." 

The MRT-3's operations usually start at around 4:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m., leaving many commuters and employees along EDSA with limited or more expensive options during the wee hours of the morning.

Besides the MRT-3, taxis and ride hailing services, the EDSA Bus Carousel services the said area 24/7. However, there is a reduced number of trips especially at around 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Due to this, commuters may expect waiting lineups at several stops.

"The service of transportation... doesn't pick a schedule... Progress will be ready once we see that the service of transportation could be efficiently given by the government," Javellana said.

'Trains need maintenance downtime'

MRT-3 Director for Operations Engineer Oscar Bongon on Thursday claimed that a 24-hour operation is impossible due to "vital night time maintenance," a service done after the last trip in the evening until before the first trip the next morning.

"[During maintenance], we ensure that from the tracks to the signalling and then the power, everything is being checked so that our operations are reliable and to ensure that no problem will happen during the revenue period," explained Bongon.

"We need to ensure maintenance because if we don't, our system will slowly deteriorate."

 

 

He then took the opportunity to explain to the public that extending its operating hours is not feasible at all.

Bongon also explained that there is only one MRT-3 line unlike in Europe and Japan, making 24 hour operations possible.

Nighttime maintenance of trains involves inspection, cleaning, trouble-shooting, washing, shunting or uncoupling, other preventive activities, among others.

24/7 MRT was actually implemented before

The MRT-3 used to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week in June 2009 — a move which was met positively by workers and employees who need to travel during unusual hours.

However, it chalked up "dissappointing" numbers — with costs overpowering revenues. This ultimately lead to the demise of the 24/7 operations.

The MRT-3 currently has 24 three-car trains and is seeking to increase it to four to accomodate more passengers.

