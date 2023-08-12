^

Nation

Beneficiaries excited over Basilan desalination plant projects

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 12, 2023 | 7:01pm
Beneficiaries excited over Basilan desalination plant projects
The desalination facility projects in two towns in Basilan were together launched by officials of the Bangsamoro government and local executives in the province.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Residents of two towns in Basilan have mixed feelings about the desalination facilities now being set up for them to have safe drinking water from the sea, something first in their island province.

Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman said Saturday the two projects, bankrolled by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, were launched in separate events last week in Tabuan Lasa and in Hadji Muhtamad towns.

Local officials and BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo together launched the projects, each costing P15 million.

Tabuan Lasa Mayor Moner Manisan admitted on Saturday that he himself is excited to see a functional desalination facility that can convert seawater from around their island town into desalinated water that they can drink and use for cooking.

The towns of Tabuan Lasa and Hadji Muhtamad are both bereft of sources of safe drinking water.

Richard Falcatan, Basilan provincial information officer, said Manisan and his constituents are obviously anxious about the multi-million desalination facility that they are soon to have, for them something unusual, but well appreciated.

“Even so, the residents of Tabuan Lasa and Hadji Muhtamad appreciate the desalination facility projects,” Falcatan said.

He said the MILG-BARMM, the Basilan provincial government and the mayors of Tabuan Lasa and Hadji Muhtamad are cooperating in constructing the facilities.

Residents in Pilas Island in Hadji Muhtamad, where one the two facilities is being built, buy safe drinking water from seaside barangays in mainland Basilan from between P50 to P70 per gallon, according to local officials.

Basilan's deputy provincial police director, Lt. Col. Allan Mamarinta Benasing, who attended the symbolic event in Pilas Island, said their personnel in Tabuan Lasa and Hadji Muhtamad are to benefit from the MILG-BARMM’s desalination facility projects too.

Hadji Muhtamad Mayor Arsina Kahing Nanoh said her constituents in Pilas Island had promised to secure and maintain the desalination facility once functional.

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION OF MUSLIM MINDANAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bantag questions murder raps before CA

Bantag questions murder raps before CA

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 3 days ago
Former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag is seeking the reversal of his murder indictment for the deaths of broadcaster...
Nation
fbtw
5 suspects in Las Pi&ntilde;as POGO raid deny raps

5 suspects in Las Piñas POGO raid deny raps

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
Five Chinese accused of trafficking over 2,700 workers rescued during a raid on a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO)...
Nation
fbtw
DOH urges Pinoys to get bivalent jabs

DOH urges Pinoys to get bivalent jabs

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Department of Health has urged healthcare workers, senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals to get bivalent shots...
Nation
fbtw

CA orders release of 4 Chinese in POGO raid

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 5 days ago
The Court of Appeals has ordered the release of four Chinese workers who were taken into police custody following a raid on a Philippine offshore gaming operator in Las Piñas.
Nation
fbtw

27 Navotas cops face relief in teen’s killing

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
Twenty-seven police officers from the Navotas police substation 4 will be removed from their posts in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead in a case of mistaken identity, the Northern Police...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;EDSA Bus Carousel removal up to DOTr&rsquo;

‘EDSA Bus Carousel removal up to DOTr’

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
It is within the purview of the Department of Transportation to decide on whether or not to remove the EDSA Bus Carousel,...
Nation
fbtw
Chinese business man caught with drugs at NAIA

Chinese business man caught with drugs at NAIA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
A Chinese businessman was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Thursday after he was caught...
Nation
fbtw
1,000 prisoners moved to Iwahig, Sablayan

1,000 prisoners moved to Iwahig, Sablayan

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
Around 1,000 prisoners in the New Bilibid Prison including high-profile murderers and drug lords, have been transferred to...
Nation
fbtw
P14.7 million shabu seized in Quezon province, Bacolod

P14.7 million shabu seized in Quezon province, Bacolod

By Michelle Zoleta | 20 hours ago
A pack of shabu with an estimated street value of P10.4 million was found in the toilet of a fastfood restaurant in Candelaria,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with