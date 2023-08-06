26,145 MILF fighters decommissioned

MANILA, Philippines — The government is looking forward to the fourth phase of the decommissioning of combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), which may start in the last quarter of the year.

Director Wendell Orbeso of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity said the third phase would end on Aug. 10.

By the end of the third phase, 26,145 MILF fighters and 4,625 of their weapons would have been withdrawn.

This means about 14,000 MILF fighters would be decommissioned under phase 4 of the process.

The government aims to complete the process in 2025.

Combatants who will lay down their arms will each receive P100,000 in transitional cash assistance from the government for their integration

into society.

Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo said the Marcos administration is committed to complete the decommissioning process.

Lagdameo said the completion of the third phase signifies the strong partnership of the MILF and government to build a Bangsamoro that is ”self-governing, progressive and effective.”

“The national government maintains its dedicated support and commitment to the other aspects of the normalization program such as socioeconomic development, security, transitional justice and reconciliation and confidence-building measures, including amnesty,” Lagdameo added. — Edith Regalado