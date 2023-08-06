Boat sinks off Romblon; 1 dead, 94 rescued

MANILA, Philippines — A woman died and 94 others were rescued when a passenger boat sank in the waters off Romblon yesterday.

The fatality, who has yet to be identified, is said to be the treasurer of Barangay Tacasan in Corcuera.

King Sto. Niño 7, which departed from the port of Calatrava, capsized off the coast of Corcuera town at around 12:30 p.m., initial information received by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) showed.

Photos shared by news outlets based in Romblon showed some of the passengers wearing life vests standing on the submerged boat.

The PCG said the boat was authorized to carry 96 passengers.

Two motor boats brought the rescued passengers to Barangay Ilijan.