2 workers found dead in mall septic tank

The bodies of Jeric Salvador, a plumber, and Rommel Lauzon, a declogger, were discovered at around 6 a.m.

LAGUNA , Philippines — Two persons were found dead in a septic tank at a mall in Sta. Rosa City in this province on Thursday.

The bodies of Jeric Salvador, a plumber, and Rommel Lauzon, a declogger, were discovered at around 6 a.m.

Probers said the two could have died of suffocation while cleaning the septic tank.

The two workers reportedly started cleaning the septic tank on Wednesday night.

Probers have yet to determine if there was foul play.