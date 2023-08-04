Egay infrastructure damage balloons to P7 billion

Residents of Barangay Talibaew in Calasiao, Pangasinan brave the flooded roads using improvised boats on August 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Damage to infrastructure due to Typhoon Egay reached more than P7 billion even as over a dozen national roads were still impassable as of yesterday.

The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) incurred the biggest damage at P2.27 billion, with Abra posting the bulk of the losses estimated at P1.48 billion, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Ilocos and Central Luzon recorded losses of P2.21 billion and P1.98 billion, respectively.

The DPWH said infrastructure damage in Cagayan Valley has reached P483.17 million; Eastern Visayas, P72.39 million; Calabarzon, 38.88 million, and Soccsksargen, P.33 million.

The bulk of the damage was traced to the breakdown of flood control structures in six regions, particularly in Central Luzon at P1.87 billion and CAR, P1.73 billion.

The DPWH said running damage to roads was placed at P1.25 billion.

Sixteen national roads in the Cordilleras, Ilocos and Central Luzon remained closed.

Fifteen other road sections were compromised by the typhoon, limiting access to motorists. These roads were affected by fallen trees, flooding, landslides and soil collapse, among others.

The DPWH said it deployed 587 workers aside from 119 equipment to clear and repair the damaged structures.

Prior to the typhoon, the department prepositioned quick response teams consisting of 1,748 personnel and 823 equipment in five regions.

In 2021, the Department of Finance (DOF) reported that the Philippines loses an average of P48.9 billion annually from natural and man-made calamities.

The DOF said this means the country forfeits up to 0.5 percent of gross domestic product, mostly to typhoons.

The Global Climate Risk Index listed the Philippines as one of the countries most battered by climate extremities between 2000 and 2019.