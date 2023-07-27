Second alarm up as Marikina River water level hits 16 meters

Marikina water level as of 11:11 a.m. July 27, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The water level at the Marikina River reached the second alarm on Thursday morning amid the heavy downpour enhanced by Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri).

As of 11:11 a.m., Marikina Public Information Office announced that the water level of the river hit 16.0 meters.

Under the second alarm, residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas will be evacuated.

Once the water level reaches the third alarm or the 18-meter mark, authorities are expected to implement a forced evacuation of residents affected by the flood.

The Marikina City government said the river’s water level first hit the 15-meter mark or the first alarm at around 5:38 a.m., advising residents of potential evacuation.

In its latest update, Marikina PIO said Manggahan floodgates are open.

It advised the residents to call the following numbers for emergency concerns:

161 (when using landline)

02 161 (when using mobile phone)

8646 2436 to 38

8646 0427

7116 5532

0917 584 2168 (Globe)

0928 559 3341 (Smart)

0998 977 0115 (Smart)

0998 579 6435 (Smart)

—Intern, Jose Angelo Ycasiano