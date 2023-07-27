Second alarm up as Marikina River water level hits 16 meters
MANILA, Philippines — The water level at the Marikina River reached the second alarm on Thursday morning amid the heavy downpour enhanced by Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri).
As of 11:11 a.m., Marikina Public Information Office announced that the water level of the river hit 16.0 meters.
Under the second alarm, residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas will be evacuated.
Once the water level reaches the third alarm or the 18-meter mark, authorities are expected to implement a forced evacuation of residents affected by the flood.
The Marikina City government said the river’s water level first hit the 15-meter mark or the first alarm at around 5:38 a.m., advising residents of potential evacuation.
In its latest update, Marikina PIO said Manggahan floodgates are open.
It advised the residents to call the following numbers for emergency concerns:
- 161 (when using landline)
- 02 161 (when using mobile phone)
- 8646 2436 to 38
- 8646 0427
- 7116 5532
- 0917 584 2168 (Globe)
- 0928 559 3341 (Smart)
- 0998 977 0115 (Smart)
- 0998 579 6435 (Smart)
—Intern, Jose Angelo Ycasiano
