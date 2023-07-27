^

Nation

Second alarm up as Marikina River water level hits 16 meters

Philstar.com
July 27, 2023 | 11:38am
Second alarm up as Marikina River water level hits 16 meters
Marikina water level as of 11:11 a.m. July 27, 2023
Screenshot via Marikina City Rescue 161 / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The water level at the Marikina River reached the second alarm on Thursday morning amid the heavy downpour enhanced by Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri).

As of 11:11 a.m., Marikina Public Information Office announced that the water level of the river hit 16.0 meters.

Under the second alarm, residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas will be evacuated.

Once the water level reaches the third alarm or the 18-meter mark, authorities are expected to implement a forced evacuation of residents affected by the flood.

The Marikina City government said the river’s water level first hit the 15-meter mark or the first alarm at around 5:38 a.m., advising residents of potential evacuation.

In its latest update, Marikina PIO said Manggahan floodgates are open.

It advised the residents to call the following numbers for emergency concerns:

  • 161 (when using landline)
  • 02 161 (when using mobile phone)
  • 8646 2436 to 38
  • 8646 0427
  • 7116 5532
  • 0917 584 2168 (Globe)
  • 0928 559 3341 (Smart)
  • 0998 977 0115 (Smart)
  • 0998 579 6435 (Smart)

—Intern, Jose Angelo Ycasiano

