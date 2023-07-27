Norwegian drowns at Batangas resort

BATANGAS, Philippines — A 42-year-old Norwegian drowned while swimming at a beach resort in Barangay Sta. Ana in Calatagan town on Tuesday afternoon.

Gorgan Hagesater and Christian Atle Hanse, 43, were swept away by the strong current, Maj. Emil Mendoza, Calatagan chief of police, said.

Hagesater was carried to a deep portion of the water while Hanse managed to cling to a life ring buoy.

Hanse was brought to a hospital for treatment.

Hagesater’s body was recovered after two hours of search and rescue operations.

Police have yet to determine if the two foreigners, said to be residents of Pasig City, were in the country as tourists.