^

Nation

Norwegian drowns at Batangas resort

Arnell Ozaeta - The Philippine Star
July 27, 2023 | 12:00am

BATANGAS, Philippines — A 42-year-old Norwegian drowned while swimming at a beach resort in Barangay Sta. Ana in Calatagan town on Tuesday afternoon.

Gorgan Hagesater and Christian Atle Hanse, 43, were swept away by the strong current, Maj. Emil Mendoza, Calatagan chief of police, said.

Hagesater was carried to a deep portion of the water while Hanse managed to cling to a life ring buoy.

Hanse was brought to a hospital for treatment.

Hagesater’s body was recovered after two hours of search and rescue operations.

Police have yet to determine if the two foreigners, said to be residents of Pasig City, were in the country as tourists.                                 

vuukle comment

CALATAGAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
COA flags UP over P15 billion investments

COA flags UP over P15 billion investments

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
The Commission on Audit has called out the University of the Philippines over allegedly questionable investment undertakings...
Nation
fbtw
NCRPO chief defends cops&rsquo; SONA &lsquo;videoke&rsquo; session

NCRPO chief defends cops’ SONA ‘videoke’ session

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
A “videoke” session by several police officers as protesters were holding demonstrations along Commonwealth Avenue...
Nation
fbtw
5 dead in Davao bridge collapse

5 dead in Davao bridge collapse

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 1 day ago
Five workers died and two others were injured when a bridge under construction in Sitio Kibaka, Barangay Malamba in Marilog...
Nation
fbtw
Cotabato City physician goes missing

Cotabato City physician goes missing

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A physician here has been missing since Sunday, with her relatives and friends believing she was kidnapped.
Nation
fbtw

P.3 million reward up for info on missing Cotabato doctor

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A doctor in this city has been reported missing and believed to have been kidnapped, according to her friends and relatives.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Philippines e-visa to be launched next month

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs will soft-launch the Philippine e-visa system in Philippine foreign service posts in China on Aug. 24.
Nation
fbtw

Man, 73, dies in jeepney mishap

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
A 73-year-old man died after he was hit by a passenger jeepney in Quezon City before dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Caloocan opens locally initiated Kadiwa center

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The city government of Caloocan on Tuesday unveiled its first local government-initiated Kadiwa store, the first such center in Metro Manila.
Nation
fbtw
6/49 Super Lotto pot nears P100 million

6/49 Super Lotto pot nears P100 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
The Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot is nearing the P100-million mark since no one has won the jackpot for...
Nation
fbtw

Early voting to be pilot-tested in Naga, Muntinlupa

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Senior citizens in Muntinlupa and Naga cities may cast their votes ahead of other voters during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in October, according to the Commission on Elections.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with