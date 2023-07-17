^

DOH: Multi-specialty hospital in Pampanga a leap forward for healthcare system

Philstar.com
July 17, 2023
DOH: Multi-specialty hospital in Pampanga a leap forward for healthcare system
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the briefing and site inspection of the Clark Multi-Specialty Medical Center (CMSMC) in Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga on July 17, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — The multi-specialty medical center that will be built in Pampanga represents a significant step in the advancement of the healthcare system in the Philippines, the Department of Health said Monday. 

The Clark Multi-Specialty Medical Center, once operational, will feature specialized departments such as heart, kidney, cancer and pediatric centers. 

CMSMC aims to ensure high-quality and accessible healthcare services not only to residents of Central Luzon but also to residents of Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley and Metro Manila. 

“The CMSMC represents a significant step forward in the Philippines' healthcare system, promising improved accessibility, advanced medical services, and a brighter future for the nation's health,” the DOH said. 

“It serves as a shining example of effective partnerships and underscores the collective effort of various government agencies to prioritize the well-being of the Filipino people,” the agency added. 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who conducted a site inspection of CMSMC, reiterated his administration’s target of establishing more primary healthcare services and specialty centers nationwide. 

“That is the product of our relentless push for Universal Healthcare and we will not stop until every Filipino can say they have good access to quality healthcare. I cannot endure the sight of seeing a fellow Filipino suffer only because of the lack of facilities in our health system,” Marcos said.

In his first State of the Nation Address, Marcos vowed to build specialty hospitals outside Metro Manila, and more clinics and rural health units. 

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Clark Development, Pampanga local government units, and the Department of Health (DOH) are collaborating with the Bloomberry Cultural Foundation to build the state-of-the-art medical facility. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

