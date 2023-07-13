Mall guard throws pup from overpass

A mall security guard reacts when an onlooker takes a photo of him after he was seen throwing a puppy off an overpass. Other photos (from right, clockwise) show the puppy in the hands of its owner after it was declared dead on arrival at a veterinary clinic, and a concerned citizen picking up the puppy after it landed on the pavement.

MANILA, Philippines — A security guard of a mall in Quezon City was pilloried by the public after he allegedly threw a puppy from an overpass on Tuesday.

Janine Santos, who witnessed the incident, said a security guard of SM North EDSA was ordering several children to leave the establishment’s premises.

When the youngsters did not comply, the security guard took their pet dog and threw the animal from an overpass, to the horror of mallgoers.

When another witness confronted the security guard, he allegedly retorted: “Wala ako pake (I do not care).”

“Lahat po ng tao na nakasaksi halos maiyak dahil sa kawalang hiya nung security guard (All those who witnessed the incident nearly cried due to the security guard’s shamelessness),” Santos said in a Facebook post.

Concerned citizens rushed the puppy to a veterinarian, but it was declared dead on arrival due to severe injuries.

The security guard was immediately dismissed by the management of SM North EDSA after the incident went viral on social media platforms.

“We have called the attention of the security agency to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter. The security guard has been dismissed and is no longer allowed to serve any of our malls nationwide,” the mall said in a statement.

Asserting that it is a pet-friendly establishment, SM North EDSA said it strongly condemns acts that endanger or harm the lives of animals.

The guard’s employer, RJC Corporate Security Services Inc., has also launched an investigation together with public authorities and other parties involved.

Raps eyed

Meanwhile, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is bent on filing criminal complaints against him.

PAWS said it has coordinated with several people who witnessed the incident.

The animal rights group said it intends to file charges against the security guard for violation of Republic Act 8485, or the Animal Welfare Act, which carries penalties of imprisonment of six months to two years and fines ranging from P1,000 to P5,000.

“PAWS is committed to file a case and hold accountable the person responsible for this horrific cruelty,” it said in a statement.

Another group of animal welfare advocates, the Animal Kingdom Foundation, said the incident was a clear case of animal cruelty and child abuse.

Quezon City to conduct probe

The Quezon City government said yesterday is it investigating the incident.

“Quezon City is a safe haven for animals, and we are strict in enforcing Republic Act 8485 or the Animal Welfare Act,” city attorney Niño Casimiro said in a statement.

“We are currently conducting a full investigation into the matter, and will apply the full weight of the law in the event that any guilt is established,” he added. — Iris Gonzales