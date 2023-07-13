COA flags OCD over P60.8 million delayed projects

The photo of the Commission on Audit's office in Quezon City taken on Aug. 17, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Audit (COA) has called out the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) over the delayed implementation of various disaster mitigation projects amounting to P60.838 million.

In its 2022 annual audit report on the OCD, the COA said eight projects remained incomplete or unliquidated as of Dec. 31, 2022 even if the funds were downloaded to the implementing agencies from 2017 to 2021.

The COA said the projects were supposed to provide relief, recovery and reconstruction assistance to affected localities at the “soonest possible time.”

Among the uncompleted projects were COVID isolation facilities in Libacao, Aklan and Pagadian City in Zamboanga del Sur.

Audit records show that funds were downloaded to the implementing agencies on June 8, 2021, but the facilities remained uncompleted, with fund balances of P29.861 million and P12.458 million for the Libacao and Pagadian projects, respectively.

Also delayed are projects for communities affected by Typhoon Vinta in December 2017 in Palawan, enhancing the capability of the Emergency Operations Center in Bohol, relief and rehabilitation for those affected by Mayon Volcano’s eruption in March 2019 and reconstruction of three foot bridges in Balbalan, Kalinga damaged by Typhoon Lawin.

Distribution of financial assistance to relatives of military personnel killed during the May 2017 Marawi siege and repair and rehabilitation of various infrastructure in Batanes damaged by Typhoon Ferdie in September 2016 have also yet to be completed.

The COA said the OCD agreed to the audit recommendation to coordinate with the implementing agencies for the immediate completion of the projects and reversion of unused funds to the Bureau of the Treasury.