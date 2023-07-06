Cop killed in Zamboanga Sibugay shooting

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two gunmen riding a motorcycle shot dead a policeman in broad daylight in Kabasalan town in Zamboanga Sibugay on Wednesday.

Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Sumamban died on the spot from two bullet wounds in the head.

In separate statements Thursday, the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Police Office and the Kabasalan Municipal Police Station said Sumamban was riding a motorcycle in Barangay Salipyasin when his attackers trailed behind him and shot him with .45 caliber pistols.

One of the two suspects took Sumamban’s service pistol from his holster before speeding away, according to witnesses.

It was unclear if the killing was related to Sumamban’s work as a policeman, although he was known for being tough in enforcing traffic regulations and related municipal ordinances.

The local government unit of Kabasalan has offered a cash incentive for any information that would lead to the arrest of the duo who killed Sumamban.

Intelligence agents from the Zamboanga Sibugay PPO and the Kabasalan MPS are cooperating in putting closure to the brutal daytime murder of Sumamban.