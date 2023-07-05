2 hurt as man goes on shooting rampage

MANILA, Philippines — A man posing as a volunteer medic of the Quezon City government was arrested after he allegedly went into a shooting rampage on Monday that wounded two people.

Jerome Gara, 31, was apprehended by operatives of the Fairview police station under the supervision of Lt. Col. Elizabeth Jasmin after he went ballistic in a restobar in Barangay Greater Fairview.

Probers said Gara was binge drinking at the Grill Master Restobar along Pearl street when he suddenly pulled out a handgun.

He fired several shots along the street then went into a shooting spree in the restobar, hitting customers Ariel Rullan and Dominic John Jugo.

The suspect fled from the scene in a Mitsubishi L300 van but was collared by police.

Seized from Gara were a .45 caliber handgun and six bullets.

Investigators retrieved nine bullet casings at the scene of the shooting.

Gara is being held on charges of frustrated murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

Rullan and Jugo are recuperating in an undisclosed hospital from multiple gunshot wounds in the body.