^

Nation

2 alleged shabu dealers linked to terror group nabbed

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 1, 2023 | 3:29pm
2 alleged shabu dealers linked to terror group nabbed
Satellite image shows Marawi City
Google Maps

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen intercepted Thursday two suspected members of the Dawlah Islamiya while out to deliver P346,800 worth of shabu to a buyer in a secluded barangay in Marawi City.

Policemen in a checkpoint in Barangay Sugod in Marawi City were supposed to inspect the motorcycle riders Rasul Unte Sarip and Esmael Guro Pacabi only for firearms, but found shabu in their sling bags.

Col. Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur provincial police director, said Saturday Sarip and Pacabi are now detained, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Local executives in different towns in Lanao del Sur told reporters via online Messenger Saturday that the duo belong to group of some 30 drug dealers who shared earnings to the slain Faharudin Pumbuaya Pangalian, the “emir,” or grand leader of the Dawlah Islamiya in the country.

Pangalian and his deputy, Joharie Sandab Morsib, were killed in a joint police-Army law enforcement operation last June 14 in the Sarimanok area in Marawi City.

“These two men, Rasul and Esmael, are connected with the Dawlah Islamiya. They have a shabu distribution network in Marawi City and in municipalities in the first district of Lanao del Sur,” said a Muslim preacher in Marawi City, who requested anonymity.

DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Laguna, Batangas cop chiefs replaced

By Ed Amoroso | 16 hours ago
The police directors of Laguna and Batangas have been replaced as part of the ongoing reshuffle of the Philippine National Police in Calabarzon.
Nation
fbtw

Ex-Sulu town vice mayor recruiting private army

By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
Former vice mayor Pando Mudjasan of Maimbung, Sulu has been recruiting civilians for a private armed group that he may use for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in October, according to the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Teen actor charged in bar brawl

Teen actor charged in bar brawl

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
Criminal charges have been filed against actor McNeal “Awra” Briguela following her arrest for allegedly engaging...
Nation
fbtw

‘Typhoons may trigger lahar from Mayon’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
With three to four tropical cyclones forecast to enter the country this month, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda has raised fears that heavy rain may trigger lahar flow around Mayon Volcano.
Nation
fbtw

Pork scam: Ex-Davao Norte lawmaker gets 79 years

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
Former Davao del Norte first district representative Arrel Olaño has been sentenced to up to 79 years in prison in connection with the misuse of his Priority Development Assistance Fund or pork barrel amounting...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Couple slain in Maguindanao del Sur

By John Unson | 16 hours ago
A couple were killed in an ambush in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur early yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Quezon kagawad shot dead; &lsquo;gunman&rsquo; arrested

Quezon kagawad shot dead; ‘gunman’ arrested

By Ed Amoroso | 16 hours ago
The alleged gunman in the killing of a barangay councilman in Tiaong, Quezon on Wednesday was arrested in Candelaria town...
Nation
fbtw

NAIA Terminal 2 back as domestic gateway

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 (NAIA-2) has reverted to its original design of being a domestic gateway with the completion of airline reassignment.
Nation
fbtw
NCR positivity rate down to 5.6 percent &ndash; OCTA

NCR positivity rate down to 5.6 percent – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 further decreased in the National Capital Region the OCTA Research...
Nation
fbtw
Belmonte vows full probe of photo journalist&rsquo;s ambush

Belmonte vows full probe of photo journalist’s ambush

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte yesterday vowed a thorough investigation into a shooting incident that left a photojournalist...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with