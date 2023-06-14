^

Nation

Pokwang seeks ex-boyfriend’s deportation

Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
June 14, 2023 | 12:00am
Pokwang seeks ex-boyfriendâ€™s deportation
Comedian Pokwang, accompanied by her lawyer, files a complaint with the Bureau of Immigration yesterday to seek the cancellation of the tourist visa of her ex-boyfriend, American actor William Lee O’Brian (left), and his deportation. Image taken from GMA News.

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Marietta Subong, better known as Pokwang, yesterday sought the deportation of her former boyfriend, American actor William Lee O’Brian, for allegedly illegally working in the country.

Subong was accompanied by her lawyer Rafael Vicente Calinisan when she filed her 35-page complaint before the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

She asked the BI to cancel O’Brian’s tourist visa and deport him for violating Sections 23 and 37 of the Commonwealth Act 613 or the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.

When asked for confirmation if Subong filed a deportation case against O’Brian, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said she could not “officially respond to this as sharing details about her private complaint is prohibited under data privacy laws.”

In a statement, Subong, 50, said O’Brian has managed to have gainful employment in the country despite only renewing his tourist visa.

O’Brian was reportedly part of the movie “Sandwich” that premiered on Vivamax last May 19. Subong also said that O’Brian has “misplaced pride” and unjustly enjoys privileges in the country.

She also complained that O’Brian has been negligent in providing child support to her and their daughter Malia Francine.

Subong added that he has allegedly been flirting with other women and maliciously communicated with them.

“This caused me so much stress during my pregnancy that caused my admission to the hospital because of bleeding,” she said.

The comedian is also concerned that O’Brian’s alleged womanizing and scandalous behavior could affect their daughter.

Subong first met O’Brian when they worked together in the film “EDSA Woolworth” in the United States. They were in a relationship for more than six years until they broke up in November 2021.

