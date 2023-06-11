Asia-Pacific broadcasting awards cite Quezon City program

“Usapang QC,” the city government’s bi-monthly online talk show, was recognized under the Excellence Award for Government Streaming.

MANILA, Philippines — An online talk show produced by the Quezon City government were among those recognized at the inaugural Asia Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards 2023 held in Singapore on Thursday night.

“Usapang QC,” the city government’s bi-monthly online talk show, was recognized under the Excellence Award for Government Streaming.

Mayor Joy Belmonte, who personally accepted the award in behalf of the city government, expressed her gratitude for the recognition.

Emphasizing the show’s role in fostering good governance, transparency and an engaged citizenry, she stressed the significance of “Usapang QC” in promoting the city’s ongoing efforts for its residents.

The city government, she said, will “continue creating quality content and informative discussions as part of our commitment to inclusive and innovative leadership, as well as to fighting misleading information in social media.”

Launched last year, “Usapang QC” showcases both local government initiatives and experiences of residents who have benefitted from the city’s programs and projects.

It also features and responds to questions and comments from online viewers and barangay leaders.