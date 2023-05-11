Child in poor family dead, 4 siblings hospitalized for eating frogs

The five-year-old child who died from food poisoning was immediately buried by relatives.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — It is the poor that always have sad stories to tell.

A five-year-old boy in a poor family in Dipolog City died while his four siblings got sick after eating grilled frogs and boiled cassava Wednesday.

Radio reports and sources from the Dipolog City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, under lawyer Arvin Bonbon, had confirmed the incident that went viral on Facebook.

The child who died and his grade school siblings now confined in a hospital in Dipolog City for food poisoning belong to the Galleposo family, the sources said.

Their parents, the spouses Tito and Flordelisa Galleposo, are both unemployed, according to reporters of Stations DXDR of the Radio Mindanao Network and Radyo Agong Dipolog, both in Dipolog City.

The impoverished family lives in a shanty in a secluded area in Purok Piña in Barangay Dicañas in Dipolog City.

The office of Dipolog Mayor Darel Uy had assured to provide support to the four members of the Galleposo family now confined in a hospital.