^

Nation

Portion of C5 road in Pasig to be partially closed until August for Manila Water project

Philstar.com
May 7, 2023 | 4:17pm
Portion of C5 road in Pasig to be partially closed until August for Manila Water project
The Manila Water has announced that some lanes of C5 road in Pasig City will be partially closed for a few hours for its project.
Manila Water Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — A portion of C5 road (Southbound) will be temporarily closed for a few hours, although outside work hours, from May 9 to August 31 to give way for a project of the Manila Water.

The company said three lanes at C5 Road cor. Lanuza Ave., in Barangay Ugong, Pasig City will be closed from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily from May to August.

This is for the construction of the North Pasig Package 1 Sewer Network Project in the area.

“Affected roads will have temporary cover and remain passable outside project working hours. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes,” Manila Water said in an advisory.

“We seek your support and understanding in the implementation of this project,” it added.

MANILA WATER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

More raps eyed vs 3 vloggers over kidnap prank

By Emmanuel Tupas | 4 days ago
Police are eyeing more criminal charges against three vloggers who were responsible for a kidnapping prank in Las Piñas City recently.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Joey de Leon&rsquo; nabbed for drugs

‘Joey de Leon’ nabbed for drugs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
A namesake of comedian Joey de Leon was arrested in Quezon City on Tuesday on drug charges.
Nation
fbtw

BI intercepts possible human trafficking victim at NAIA bus crash

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Immigration officials intercepted a possible victim of human trafficking who presented a fake immigration stamp at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport over the weekend.
Nation
fbtw

10 Pinays rescued from trafficking

By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
Immigration officers intercepted 10 Filipinas who tried to leave for Singapore on Friday for jobs as sex workers, the Bureau of Immigration reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Act on drug war abuses, Marcos urged

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
Following President Marcos’ admission that abuses have been committed during his predecessor’s deadly campaign against illegal drugs, the Human Rights Watch has urged the Philippine government to take...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Group seeks help from CHR after Negros farmer&rsquo;s death

Group seeks help from CHR after Negros farmer’s death

2 hours ago
“We are asking the CHR to extend help to the bereaved family of farmer Crispin Tingal Jr. and provide them with due...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA: Single ticketing system successful so far

MMDA: Single ticketing system successful so far

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The pilot run of the single ticketing system for traffic violators in Metro Manila was successful, the Metropolitan Manila...
Nation
fbtw
DepEd extends public review of draft K-10 curriculum

DepEd extends public review of draft K-10 curriculum

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The Department of Education has extended until May 13 the public review of the draft revised curriculum for kindergarten to...
Nation
fbtw
PAL probes extort try on OFW

PAL probes extort try on OFW

By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Airlines is investigating an incident involving a check-in agent accused of attempting to extort money from...
Nation
fbtw
Ultra Lotto pot to hit P107 million

Ultra Lotto pot to hit P107 million

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
The jackpot in the 6/58 Ultra Lotto in tonight’s draw is expected to hit P104 million, according to the Philippine Charity...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with