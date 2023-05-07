Portion of C5 road in Pasig to be partially closed until August for Manila Water project

The Manila Water has announced that some lanes of C5 road in Pasig City will be partially closed for a few hours for its project.

MANILA, Philippines — A portion of C5 road (Southbound) will be temporarily closed for a few hours, although outside work hours, from May 9 to August 31 to give way for a project of the Manila Water.

The company said three lanes at C5 Road cor. Lanuza Ave., in Barangay Ugong, Pasig City will be closed from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily from May to August.

This is for the construction of the North Pasig Package 1 Sewer Network Project in the area.

“Affected roads will have temporary cover and remain passable outside project working hours. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes,” Manila Water said in an advisory.

“We seek your support and understanding in the implementation of this project,” it added.