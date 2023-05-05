2 burglars nabbed through GPS

MANILA, Philippines — Two persons who allegedly stole P383,500 worth of personal belongings of a Quezon City resident were arrested in Caloocan yesterday after police tracked the suspects through a global positioning system (GPS) installed on one of the gadgets they took from the victim.

John Daniel Manlapaz, 23, and Alina Guazon, 21, were apprehended by police on a motorcycle along Loreto street at Morning Breeze Subdivision in Caloocan.

Quezon City Police District director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III said the suspects were responsible for the burglary at the house of a 26-year-old man in Barangay Obrero.

The victim showed closed-circuit television footage, which recorded the incident.

Using a GPS installed on the victim’s airpod, which was among the items stolen, police traced the suspects’ whereabouts in Caloocan City.

During interrogation, Manlapaz admitted that he kept the stolen items at his sister’s condominium unit in Barangay Sto. Cristo.

Police recovered most of the stolen items except for a gold bracelet worth P20,000, which Guazon had pawned.

Charges of robbery and violation of the anti-fencing law will be filed against the suspects.

Police said they are preparing an additional complaint for illegal possession of a firearm against Manlapaz after a .45-caliber handgun was seized from him.