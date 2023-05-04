^

Nation

Earthquake shakes Isabela town

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
May 4, 2023 | 10:55am
Students take shelter during a nationwide earthquake drill, at the Rafael Palma elementary school in Manila on September 8, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A series of earthquakes jolted Isabela province, centering in Maconacon town Thursday morning.

Also jolting in different intensities all over provinces in Northern Luzon, the first jolt came at 8:49 a.m. at magnitude 5.8 with a depth of 42 kilometers, 17.50 degrees North, 122.32 degrees East of Maconacon town. 

The jolt, traced from movements of the tectonic plate, was felt at Intensity V in Peñablanca, Enrile and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan;  Intensity IV in Batac City, Ilocos Norte; Intensity II in Pasuquin, Bacarra and Laoag City in Ilocos Norte, the state-run Philippine Institute of Volcanolgy and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Instrumental Intensities of IV were recorded in Gonzaga, Cagayan; Intensity III in Ilagan, Isabela; Intensity II in Casiguran, Aurora; PAsuquin, Laoag and Batac in Ilocos Norte; Vigan City in Ilocos Sur; Santiago City in Isablea, Tabuk City in Kalinga and Maddela town in Quirino. 

It was also felt at Intensity I in Bangued, Abra; Dipaculao, Baler in Aurora; Narvacan, Ilocos Sur and Bayombong in Nueva Vizcaya.

Lower-magnitude earthquakes were also recorded in Maconacon and Pagudpud on Thursday morning.

