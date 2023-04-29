BOC destroys P1.4 billion smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu

A member of the Bureau of Fire Protection drenches in water seized smuggled cigarettes that were destroyed in a rented warehouse in Zamboanga City yesterday.

Zamboanga City, Philippines — Smuggled cigarettes worth P1.4 billion that were seized in Sulu in March were destroyed in a rented warehouse in this city yesterday.

Representatives from the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Zamboanga, Commission on Audit, local government and the joint law enforcement agencies led the destruction of 19,419 master cases and 667 reams of assorted brands of smuggled cigarettes seized in a warehouse in Indanan town.

The smuggled cigarettes were drenched in water, crushed by a payloader and disposed in a sanitary landfill.

“It is the largest condemnation of seized cigarettes at the port of Zamboanga so far,” Arthur Sevilla, BOC Port of Zamboanga acting district collector, said.

Sevilla said the destruction of the seized items is in line with the directive of Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio to curb smuggling in all forms.

“The condemnation and destruction of these smuggled items along with the filing of appropriate criminal charges will continue in order to deter smuggling,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BOC said it is focusing its operations in areas where smuggled items originate to ensure that these will not reach the target market.

“We have shifted the focus of our operation by going directly to the source area to thwart the movement of the contraband and prevent smuggling activity,” Sevilla said.