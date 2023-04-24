^

Nation

Import tariff removal on all electric vehicles gains DTI backing

Philstar.com
April 24, 2023 | 10:08am
Import tariff removal on all electric vehicles gains DTI backing
File photo of an electric vehicle plugged to a charging port.
STAR / File

MANILA – Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual said that the agency supports temporary removal of import tariffs for electric vehicles (EVs) for a period of five years. 

In a statement, Pascual said that the agency initially proposed the tariff removal on EVs regardless of origin to help drive down the prices and entice Filipinos to shift to EVs. 

"DTI proposed the temporary removal of tariff on EVs for a period of five years...[the agency] believes that the measure will help develop the local EV market and encourage consumers to consider shifting to EVs for a cleaner and greener transportation option," Pascual said in a statement.

"The temporary elimination of tariffs is seen to drive down the purchase of EVs, thereby generating increased demand and encouraging investments in EV charging stations," he added.

However, DTI’s proposal was met with opposition. 

According to Pascual, the Electric Vehicles Association of the Philippines (EVAP) and the Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association (MDPPA) requested for the exclusion of e-motorcycles during the Tariff Commission's public hearing last May 12. 

Several stakeholders of the e-motorcycle and vehicle market saw this move as “unjustified” as motorcycles hold the majority among motorists in the country with around 2.27 new registrations, according to Statista.com.

The Philippine government in January released Executive Order No. 12 series of 2023, which modifies the tariff rates for certain EVs and its components to 0%, with the exclusion of e-motorcycles, which are still subject to 30% tariff rate. 

An increasing clamor for inclusivity in the coverage of EO12 has since followed its issuance. 

Think-tank Stratbase ADR Institute President Dindo Manhit believes that EO 12 should be revised to include e-motorcycles in the tax break as it is 'discriminatory' and rich-favored.

On February 21, 2024, EO12 shall be subject to review by the National Economic and Development Authority wherein recommendations for possible amendment shall be submitted for approval of the President.

DTI

ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Calabarzon police chief assumes post

By Ed Amoroso | 12 hours ago
Brig. Gen. Carlito Gaces yesterday assumed the post of Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) police chief.
Nation
fbtw

Court OKs Lapid slay gunman’s transfer

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 days ago
A Las Piñas City court has approved a motion to transfer the self-confessed killer of broadcaster Percy Lapid to the Philippine National Police Custodial Center at Camp Crame.
Nation
fbtw

Intel officer’s slay suspect nabbed

By John Unson | 12 hours ago
A suspect in the killing of a police intelligence officer was arrested in Polomolok, South Cotabato on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw

Cop kills self accidentally

By Ed Amoroso | 12 hours ago
A police officer died when his firearm went off apparently by accident in Lipa, Batangas before dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Antipolo Church resumes ‘Pilgrimage Season’

By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
The International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage or Antipolo Cathedral will resume next month its “Pilgrimage Season,” which was suspended for more than two years due to the COVID pande...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LTO: New 200-cc motorcycle registrations valid for 3 years

LTO: New 200-cc motorcycle registrations valid for 3 years

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Land Transportation Office chief Jay Art Tugade has extended the validity of the registration of new motorcycles with an engine...
Nation
fbtw

2 gunned down in Tondo

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
Two people, including an alleged drug pusher, were killed in separate shooting incidents in Tondo, Manila over the weekend.
Nation
fbtw

BI warns of ‘love scammers’

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
“Love scammers” are back, and this time they are forging the signature of Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco to dupe foreigners of money, the BI said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
3 guards pose as cops in Makati bar

3 guards pose as cops in Makati bar

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Three security guards were arrested in Makati City on Saturday night for allegedly pretending to be police officers and causing...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Oil spill forced kids to stop schooling&rsquo;

‘Oil spill forced kids to stop schooling’

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
A majority of children from families displaced by the oil spill from the sunken motor tanker Princess Empress were forced...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with