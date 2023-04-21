580 inmates freed from BuCor prisons

Inmates walk free from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa yesterday after serving their prison terms.

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 580 inmates walked free from seven penitentiaries of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) yesterday.

According to the BuCor, 321 inmates were released from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

Of the number, 76 came from the NBP’s maximum security compound, 123 from the medium security complex, 12 from the minimum security and two from the reception and diagnostic center.

The BuCor said 31 inmates were freed from the Leyte Regional Prison, 69 from the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm, 23 from the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, 39 from the Iwahig Prison, 46 from the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong, and 159 from the Davao Prison and Penal Farm.

Of the figure, 353 inmates were released on parole while 61 were acquitted.

As of February, the bureau said 50,686 inmates had been released from different penitentiaries.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said they hope to release more inmates to decongest prisons.