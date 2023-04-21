^

Nation

580 inmates freed from BuCor prisons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - The Philippine Star
April 21, 2023 | 12:00am
580 inmates freed from BuCor prisons
Inmates walk free from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa yesterday after serving their prison terms.
Ernie Peñaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 580 inmates walked free from seven penitentiaries of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) yesterday.

According to the BuCor, 321 inmates were released from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

Of the number, 76 came from the NBP’s maximum security compound, 123 from the medium security complex, 12 from the minimum security and two from the reception and diagnostic center.

The BuCor said 31 inmates were freed from the Leyte Regional Prison, 69 from the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm, 23 from the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, 39 from the Iwahig Prison, 46 from the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong, and 159 from the Davao Prison and Penal Farm.

Of the figure, 353 inmates were released on parole while 61 were acquitted.

As of February, the bureau said 50,686 inmates had been released from different penitentiaries.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said they hope to release more inmates to decongest prisons.

BUCOR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
30,000 housing units to rise in Bulacan

30,000 housing units to rise in Bulacan

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development will build six housing projects in Bulacan that may generate up...
Nation
fbtw

43 PNP personnel pass Bar exams

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Forty-three officers and civilian employees of the Philippine National Police hurdled the 2022 Bar exams to become new lawyers.
Nation
fbtw
De Lima bucks DOJ move to present new witness

De Lima bucks DOJ move to present new witness

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The camp of former senator Leila de Lima yesterday filed a motion to oppose a move by Department of Justice prosecutors to...
Nation
fbtw

Bukidnon cop chief relieved

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 2 days ago
The head of the Bukidnon police has been relieved from his post.
Nation
fbtw
Makati heat index hits &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; level

Makati heat index hits ‘dangerous’ level

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
The Makati City government advised residents to stay indoors after the heat index reached the “dangerous” level...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Aparri, Dagupan heat index hits 46 C

Aparri, Dagupan heat index hits 46 C

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The heat index in Aparri in Cagayan and Dagupan City in Pangasinan reached 46 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, according to the...
Nation
fbtw

Palace suspends transfer of Zamboanga peninsula government offices

By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 hour ago
Malacañang has suspended the transfer of Zamboanga peninsula’s regional government offices from this city to Pagadian.
Nation
fbtw

Hospital admissions due to dengue up 200%

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Private hospitals have observed an increase in admissions due to dengue.
Nation
fbtw

BARMM cop nabbed in drug sting

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
A policeman was among seven persons arrested in a drug sting in Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw

Rebel killed in Negros clash

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 hour ago
A suspected New People’s Army rebel was killed in clashes with soldiers at the boundary of Binalbagan and Isabela in Negros Occidental yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with