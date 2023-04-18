MMDA: No number coding on April 21

MANILA, Philippines — The number coding scheme is suspended on April 21, which was declared a non-working holiday, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said yesterday.

Malacañang has declared April 21 a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr or the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The number coding scheme is implemented in Metro Manila from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.