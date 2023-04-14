Marcos declares April 21 regular holiday for Eidâ€™l Fitr

Marcos declares April 21 regular holiday for Eid’l Fitr

In this July 14, 2018 photo, a Muslim prays at Salam Mosque in Culiat, Quezon City a day before the end of Ramadan.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Friday a proclamation declaring April 21 a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr.

Marcos said in Proclamation No. 201 that the holiday declaration was to “bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness.

”He added that this was “to allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid’l Fitr.

”The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos recommended the declaration of a national holiday on April 21, a Friday, for Eid’l Fitr.Eid’l Fitr marks the end of the month-long fasting of Muslims from dawn to dusk for Ramadan. — Xave Gregorio