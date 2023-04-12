^

Nation

Cop jailed for beating, poking pistol on girlfriend

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 12, 2023 | 11:56am
Cop jailed for beating, poking pistol on girlfriend
Cpl. Louie Jay Lumancas of the Magpet Municipal Police Station.
Facebook / Bombo Radyo Iloilo

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A police corporal landed in jail for badly mauling a girlfriend and aiming a pistol at her nape as she grimaced in pain that netizens caught on video that went viral on Facebook.

Cpl. Louie Jay Lumancas of the Magpet Municipal Police Station attacked her girlfriend, Shaira Basmayor Kahar, in Canapia Subdivision in Kidapawan City late Monday.

He was immediately arrested by responding personnel of the Kidapawan City Police Office who, along with other emergency responders, rushed the badly beaten woman to a hospital.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office 12, told reporters Wednesday he had ordered the filing of separate criminal and administrative cases against Lumancas.

Various cause-oriented blocs of women in central Mindanao had urged the police to immediately prosecute the suspect for violation of Republic Act 9262, also known as the state’s Violence Against Women and Children’s Act.

People privy to the incident told reporters the drunken Lumancas first confronted Kahar over her alleged dealings with a suitor before he started punching her in the face and different parts of her body.

Lumancas also repeatedly hit Kahar's face with his right knee before he grabbed her hair and aimed a pistol on her forehead.

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Basilan ferry fire: Body part recovered

By Roel PareÃ±o | 13 hours ago
Authorities were verifying if a body part found floating in the waters off Basilan belongs to one of the missing passengers of M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 that caught fire on March 29.
Nation
fbtw
7 die in Taytay fire

7 die in Taytay fire

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Seven persons died in a fire that hit a residential area in Taytay, Rizal on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw

2 cops caught using phones while on duty relieved

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 13 hours ago
Two policemen have been relieved from their posts after they were caught using cell phones while on duty.
Nation
fbtw

Man held for stealing P10,000 vinyl records

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Police arrested a man for allegedly stealing P10,000 worth of vinyl records on Monday, the Quezon City Police District reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Teen shot dead in Batangas

By Ed Amoroso | 13 hours ago
A 15-year-old boy was gunned down in Tanauan City in Batangas on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec: Barangay, SK polls voters list out by August

Comelec: Barangay, SK polls voters list out by August

By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
The voters list for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will be released not later than Aug. 1, according to the...
Nation
fbtw
Leptospirosis cases increase

Leptospirosis cases increase

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Cases of leptospirosis in the country have increased since January, the Department of Health reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Kadiwa stores, job fairs open on Labor Day

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The government will hold job fairs and set up Kadiwa ng Pangulo para sa Manggagawa stores, which offer low-priced food and other essential commodities, in the country’s 16 regions to mark Labor Day on May 1,...
Nation
fbtw

Holy Week sea travelers up 24%

By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
The number of sea passengers during the Holy Week break increased by 24 percent compared to last year, according to Philippine Ports Authority general manager Jay Santiago.
Nation
fbtw

South Korean nabbed for fake Philippine passport

By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
A South Korean man was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 on Monday for allegedly presenting a fake Philippine passport as he was about to board a flight to Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with