Marcos appoints Maguindanao OICs

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has appointed officers-in-charge (OICs) of the newly created provinces of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur.

In a statement, Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Marcos named Abdulraof Macacua and Mariam Mangudadatu as OICs of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur, respectively.

Macacua took his oath before Marcos yesterday.

Macacua was former senior minister of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, the interim government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Mangudadatu is the former governor of Maguindanao.

Garafil said local chief executives in Maguindanao del Norte called on the President to appoint an OIC in the newly created province amid ”confusion among local leaders and residents who wondered who to take orders from and whom to report to” after the division of Maguindanao into two provinces was ratified in a plebiscite held in September last year.

Garafil said Marcos also designated Fatima Ainee Sinsuat and Nathaniel Midtimbang as OICs of the offices of the vice governors of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur, respectively.