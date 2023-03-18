Reassignment for sale? Policewoman arrested

The operation against Repolles, who is assigned to the Makati police deputy chief for administration’s office, was based on a complaint that she had offered to process a policeman’s transfer to his preferred assignment in return for P30,000, according to De Leon.

MANILA, Philippines — A policewoman who allegedly duped other police officers in a “reassignment for sale” scheme was arrested in Makati City on Thursday.

Cpl. Michelle Ann Repolles was arrested by operatives of the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group at the city police station headquarters in Barangay San Antonio at around 12:55 p.m., IMEG director Brig. Gen. Warren de Leon said.

Three police officers have approached IMEG with the same complaint against Repolles, he added.

IMEG investigators found that Repolles has been telling police officers she can process their transfer to their assignments of choice for a fee ranging from P10,000 to P30,000, claiming she has connections with the police Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM).

De Leon said police officers seeking another assignment just need an endorsement from their superiors and can be transferred to their area of choice if there are available slots.

Asked why Repolles resorted to duping her fellow officers, De Leon said they received word that the suspect is addicted to e-sabong.

The IMEG is preparing criminal complaints against Repolles on charges of estafa, usurpation of authority for claiming she has connections at the DPRM, as well as violating the anti-cybercrime law, the law against fixers, and ease of doing business and efficient government service delivery law.