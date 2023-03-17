Magnitude 4.7 quake hits Zambales

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake struck at around 12:21 p.m., with the epicenter traced 13 kilometers east of Masinloc.

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit Zambales yesterday.

Phivolcs said damage was expected from the quake, which had a depth of 24 kms and was tectonic in nature.

The quake was felt at Intensity 4, which is classified as strong, in Alaminos and Binalonan in Pangasinan and San Fernando in Pampanga.

The shaking, which was felt at Intensity 3, was recorded in Mandaluyong, Taguig and Quezon City as well as in Infanta, Aguilar and Villasis in Pangasinan as well as in Baguio, Bacnotan in La Union and Bolinao, Calasiao and Sta. Barbara in Pangasinan.

The temblor was felt at Intensity 2 in Sta. Maria, Bulacan, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Marikina, Navotas, Pasay and Pateros.

Masinloc Mayor Arsenia Lim directed barangay officials to inspect houses and other structures which might have been damaged by the quake.

The municipal government has yet to receive reports of damage or casualties.

Meanwhile, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani island in Davao Occidental at around 5:25 a.m., also yesterday.

Instrumental intensity 1 was recorded in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental and Malungon, Sarangani. — Emmanuel Tupas