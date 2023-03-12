NCR positivity rate slightly up, remains low â€“ OCTA

^

Nation

NCR positivity rate slightly up, remains low – OCTA

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
March 12, 2023 | 12:00am
Scenes in the streets of Marikina City during the rush hour on February 9, 2023.
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 slightly increased but remained low in the National Capital Region (NCR), the OCTA Research group said on Friday.

Citing data from the Department of Health (DOH), OCTA fellow Guido David said the NCR’s seven-day positivity rate, which measures the number of positive results out of the total tests conducted, increased from 1.8 percent on March 1 to 2.1 percent on March 8.

Despite the slight increase, David said it remained low and within the five percent or below positivity rate recommended by the World Health Organization.

On Friday, the DOH reported 184 new cases across the country, with 47 in NCR. The nationwide positivity rate was at 2.6 percent.

The official figures only take into account RT-PCR tests and do not include positive results from antigen tests, which have become a more popular method of COVID-19 testing.

The number of new cases has remained mostly flat since the start of the year.

