South Cotabato councilor wanted for rape falls

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines — A councilor of Tantangan town in South Cotabato, who is wanted for rape, was arrested at his hideout in this city on Friday.June Seneca did not resist arrest when collared by personnel of the Soccsksargen police.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, regional police director, said residents of Tantangan helped police intelligence agents locate the suspect in Barangay Bula.

Tantangan Vice Mayor Cesar Dasilao said Seneca disappeared in the town in January.



