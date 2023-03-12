^

Nation

4 hurt in Batangas town shooting

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
March 12, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Four people were wounded in a gun attack in Taal, Batangas on Friday.

Jay-R Lim, Gemmalyn Evangelio, Jasper Torre and Joel Caballes were in a Nissan Navara when they were shot in Barangay Poblacion Zone 5 at around 3:30 p.m., police said.

The victims said two men on a motorcycle shot their vehicle then fled toward Sta. Teresita town.

Meanwhile, in Bulacan, Rolando Valmadrid, 54, was arrested after guns and bullets were reportedly recovered during a raid on his residence in Barangay Mataas na Parang in San Ilde-fonso yesterday.

Regional Trial Court Branch 16 Judge Sita Jose Clemente issued the search warrant. – Ed Amoroso, Ramon Efren Lazaro
 

 

