Zamboanga drug unit head nabbed

M/Sgt. Marlon Dimaisip of the Police Station 7’s Drug Enforcement Team and Jonathan Espina, Rodel Julian and Dexter Francisco were arrested in separate operations, city police chief Col. Alexander Lorenzo said.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Joint Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and police teams arrested the head of an anti-narcotics unit and three of his assets in this city on Thursday.

Espina, Julian and Francisco were apprehended in an entrapment in Purok 3 in Barangay Cabatangan.

Lorenzo said the operation stemmed from a complaint of a woman who claimed the suspects raped her after she and her husband were apprehended in a supposed drug bust.

The three reportedly pointed to Dimaisip as their handler.

In the course of the investigation, shabu worth P204,000 were reportedly recovered from the Dimaisip.

“This operation is part of internal cleansing in our police ranks and our relentless efforts against illegal drugs,” Lorenzo said.