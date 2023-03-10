Man arrested for ‘sextortion’

MANILA, Philippines — A 31-year-old man who allegedly threatened his former girlfriend with exposure of her nude photographs and videos in public was arrested yesterday in Cubao, Quezon City.

John Jerome Cruz was collared by operatives of the police Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) in an entrapment operation at a mall in Barangay Socorro.

Police conducted the operation based on the complaint of Cruz’s former girlfriend, an 18-year-old resident of Quezon City, whom he reportedly threatened to shame in public with her naked pictures.

Capt. Michael Bernardo, who heads the ACG’s Quezon City anti-cybercrime team, said Cruz warned the victim that he would send her nude photos and videos to her friends and relatives if she refuses to have a relationship with him again.

“Gusto makipagbalikan nung ex-boyfriend,” Bernardo said in a text message.

Charges of violating Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act, online sexual abuse and grave coercion in relation to RA 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act, will be filed against the suspect.