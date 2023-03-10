Indian trader shot dead in Cavite

MANILA, Philippines — An Indian businessman was gunned down in Bacoor City in Cavite on Wednesday, police reported yesterday.

Jatinder Palsing was about to collect payments for loans of residents at a compound in Barangay Real I when he was shot.

Witnesses said two men approached Palsing and declared a heist.

The suspects reportedly shot the victim several times after taking his money.

In Pangasinan, Carlito Quijarro, 47, was tending his motorcycle parts and accessories stall in Barangay San Vicente in Urdaneta City when he was shot by motorcycle-riding men who posed as buyers.

The assailants reportedly fled toward Manaoag town.— Ed Amoroso, Cesar Ramirez