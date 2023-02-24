Kagawad slain in front of relatives

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — A barangay kagawad was shot dead by suspected New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas in front of his family in Calatrava, Negros Occidental on Wednesday night.

The victim was identified by the police and the military as Benito Hubahib of Barangay Cambayobo.

The suspects reportedly introduced themselves as police officers before shooting the victim, according to Lt. Col. Jay Javines, chief of the Army’s 79th Infantry Battalion.

Hubahib, brother of Cambayobo chairman Dominador Hubahib Jr., died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Javines said the victim served as a witness in the arrest of rebel leader Felix Susas Jr., secretary of the defunct NPA-Northern Negros Front, last month.

