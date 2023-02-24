Rob suspect killed in ‘shootout’

MANILA, Philippines — A suspected robber was killed in an alleged encounter with police officers in Davao City yesterday.

Personnel of the Ecoland police station said they responded to a call about an ongoing robbery in Matina district at around 3 a.m.

The suspect, whom police identified as Jestoni Saban, reportedly broke into a store in Barangay 74-A. He reportedly shot the approaching officers, triggering a firefight that resulted in his death.

Meanwhile, a man identified as alias Pakay was also killed after allegedly exchanging fire with lawmen in Barangay Leon Garcia.

Reports said a villager informed the police that an armed man was loitering in Sitio Sta. Cruz.

The man reportedly shot the approaching officers, who retaliated, killing him instantly.

Probers recovered a pistol at the scene of the incident.