Central Luzon has new cop chief
February 23, 2023 | 12:00am
CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga, Philippines — Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo has been named chief of the Central Luzon police.
Hidalgo, a member of the Philippine National Police Academy Class 1991, will replace Brig. Gen. Cezar Pasiwen, who will retire today.
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin is the guest of honor in a turnover ceremony at 3 p.m. today.
Hidalgo was chief of the Central Luzon police regional mobile group in 2011.
He has served as chief of the Angeles City police in Pampanga.
