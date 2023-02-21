CHR starts probe on ‘kidnap’ of NDFP consultant

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has started investigating the alleged kidnapping of a consultant of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) allegedly by state agents in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

“The CHR in Northern Mindanao has dispatched a quick-response operation concerning the alleged kidnapping of NDFP consultant Ariel Badiang,” the commission said in a statement yesterday.

Rights advocate group Karapatan earlier alleged that Badiang, 64, was taken by soldiers on Feb. 6. The military denied the allegation.

“We call for urgent actions from the local police and other concerned agencies to uncover the truth on the alleged kidnapping of another NDFP consultant,” the CHR said.

The municipal police denied having Badiang in its custody when his family’s legal counsel inquired last week.

The CHR said that regardless of an individual’s socio-political affiliations and ideological beliefs, the right to liberty and life must be protected and defended at all times as provided under the Consitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.