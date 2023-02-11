Local officials want probe on Facebook page using Cotabato seal

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Philippines — Officials want authorities to identify who are behind a Facebook page using the official seal of the Cotabato provincial government that they fear can be used to malign Gov. Emmylou Mendoza.

The Facebook page has been publishing advisories from various government agencies, including details of the activities of the office of the governor.

Vice Mayor Ralph Ryan Rafael of Matalam in Cotabato said Saturday they want the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation to uncover who runs the mysterious Facebook news page

A quick check of the page showed that it now has 35,000 followers.

It says “This page is not affiliated with the Provincial Government of Cotabato,” obviously a disclaimer meant to show it has no connection with the administration of Mendoza.

“We are worried about this Facebook page using the official seal of the Cotabato provincial government,” Rafael told reporters Saturday via online messenger.

Rafael and another political ally of Mendoza, Mayor Evangeline Pascua Guzman of Kabacan, separately said their main concern is about the use of the official seal of Cotabato provincial government as profile photo of the Facebook page in question.

“We just want this issue fixed. We are not judgmental about it. It’s just us being careful. We are protecting the provincial government and the stature of our provincial governor,” Guzman said.

Midsayap Mayor Rolly Sacdalan, also a political ally of Mendoza, said he is not confrontational about the issue and merely wants it settled via diplomacy.

“The big issue for me here is the use of the seal of the provincial government by this Facebook page. We are calling on the people behind it to consider our stand on the issue. Take down that seal,” Sacdalan said.