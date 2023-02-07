3 rebels slain in Negros clashes

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — Three suspected New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas were killed in separate firefights that occurred in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental over the weekend, the military confirmed yesterday.

The remains of the fatalities were found at the scene of the encounter that broke out in Sitio Bugne, Barangay Oringao, Kabankalan City on Saturday, according to Capt. Mervin Rosal, chief of the civil-military operations office of the Army’s 303rd Infantry Brigade.

Rosal said the troopers recovered several firearms, ammunition and bags containing personal belongings and subversive documents at the site.

The military has yet to identify the fatalities.

Another encounter ensued in nearby Sitio Buyoron on Sunday, which prompted 258 families to leave their homes and seek shelter at the village covered court.

The evacuees returned home yesterday, Rosal said.

No government trooper was hurt in the firefights.