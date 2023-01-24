^

Nation

One student killed as parked truck on campus slides down road

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 24, 2023 | 10:37am
An aerial shot of the Cavite State University shows its campus.
Cavite State University

MANILA, Philippines — One student was killed while four others were injured at a Cavite state university after a truck rolled down a slope and slammed into them on Monday. 

Students and faculty of the Cavite State University are in mourning over the freak accident, which took place while the driver of the truck was unloading gallons of mineral water on campus. The driver left the vehicle parked without a handbrake on a road that slopes down near a site frequented by students. 

The Cavite Police Provincial Office said that one student died on the spot while others who sustained wounds from the crash were rushed to a nearby hospital. All five victims were first-year students studying for their final examinations this week.

The provincial office said that Indang Municipal Police Station has taken the truck driver under custody. 

The Cavite State University has expressed its condolences to the family of its student killed in the incident and vowed to extend help to the other victims.

The university also asked the public to refrain from sharing unverified information and photos about the incident.

Several students and members of the community also held a candlelight vigil on campus the same day. 

The university also temporarily suspended its scheduled final examinations, as announced by the Cavite State University’s student council.

The state university’s student council is currently crowdsourcing monetary donations for the students hospitalized from the accident. 

